March 23Exprivia SpA :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors resolved to call jointly the ordinary shareholders' meeting, and the extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve proposals for amendment to company's By-Laws

* The amendment will introduce the double vote per share held by the same shareholder for an ongoing period of no less than 24 months

* The shareholders' meeting have been called for April 22 on first call and on April 23 in the second call

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)