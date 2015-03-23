UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Strauss Group earned an adjusted 84 million shekels ($20.79 million) in Q4, up from 70 million a year ago.
* Strauss' sales up 0.3 percent to 2.08 billion shekels in Q4. ($1 = 4.0411 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.