Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA :

* Reported on Friday full year 2014 consolidated revenue of 9.0 million euros ($9.71 million), up 9.7 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 5.9 million euros, an increase of 71.5 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 net loss is 22,000 euros versus net loss of 385,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

