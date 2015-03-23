RPT-Investors bet on a quiet tech revolution in Europe
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY
March 23Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA :
* Reported on Friday full year 2014 consolidated revenue of 9.0 million euros ($9.71 million), up 9.7 pct year on year
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 5.9 million euros, an increase of 71.5 pct year on year
* Full year 2014 net loss is 22,000 euros versus net loss of 385,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY
* Says it completes acquisition of Okinawa Securities Limited as planned, on March 31