March 23

* Said on Friday that its board of directors has exercised the option to sell a stake of 16.67 pct of share capital of Emilia Edgewater LLC to Massimo Nicastro, CEO of Sunshine Capital Investments, or a company attributable to him

* The transaction value is $500,000 and will be finalised by June 30

