March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
March 23 Technip :
* Announced on Sunday it signed an agreement with FMC Technologies Inc to form an exclusive alliance and to launch Forsys Subsea
* Forsys Subsea is a 50/50 joint venture of the two companies
BANGKOK, March 30 Thailand's military-appointed assembly approved an amendment to a petroleum law on Thursday which will give companies more options for exploration and production operations.