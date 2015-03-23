BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment sells and buys properties as planed
* Says it completes sale of two properties in Hokkaida for 365 million yen and acquisition of Tokyo-based property at 380 million yen on March 31
March 23 Calatrava Capital SA :
* Said on Saturday that Danuta Raczkowska acquired 251,441 of the company's shares (5.03 percent stake) on March 19
* Prior to the transaction, Danuta Raczkowska had not owned any of the company's shares Source text for Eikon:
* Say it retired 1.2 million shares (1.57 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on March 31