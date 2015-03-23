UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 SPC Group SA :
* Said on Saturday it signed a preliminary agreement for acquisition of plot of land in Lodz, Poland, for 4 million zlotys ($1 million) net
* A definitive agreement will be signed by June 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7962 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.