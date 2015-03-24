Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
March 24 ANSA Yatirim Holding AS :
* Said on Monday that it proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014
* Buys 100 pct of Nova Organizasyon at 100,000 lira ($39,300)
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.5445 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: