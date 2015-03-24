March 24Monrif SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 consolidated revenue of 225.7 million euros ($246.80 million) versus 207.5 million euros year ago, including a gain of 20.1 million euros realized on the sale of the property in Florence, Italy in December 2014

* Excluding the non-recurring income, consolidated revenues amounted to 205.6 million euros, a 1 pct decrease compared to 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA net of non recurring income of 10.3 million euros, versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 6.1 million euros versus net loss of 8.8 million euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)