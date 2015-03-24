Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
March 24 Platinum Properties Group SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 26.6 million zlotys ($7.1 million) versus 88.5 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net loss of 404.9 million zlotys versus profit of 39.5 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating loss of 452.5 million zlotys versus operating profit of 50.8 million zlotys a year earlier
Source text: bit.ly/1FSASAt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7556 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: