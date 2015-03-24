March 24Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA
:
* Said on Monday that a temporary consortium composed of B&S
Broadcast Corporation SLU, Bienvenido Gil SL (Secuoya units) and
Videoimagen Asturias TV SL has won a contract for operation and
maintenance of technical equipment of radio and television in
the Principality of Asturias
* The contract was awarded for one year with a possibility
of extension for one additional year for an estimated total
value of 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) (extension period
included)
Source text: bit.ly/1FyiSg4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9165 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)