FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
March 24BVZ Holding AG :
* Said on Monday FY 2014 sales up by 4.9 pct to 137.0 million Swiss francs ($142 million)
* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 18.3 pct to 14.9 million francs
* FY 2014 net income at 9.6 million francs, down 20.9 pct
* To propose dividend of 11 francs per share for FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1C6Ihts
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.