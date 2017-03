March 24Constantin Medien AG :

* Said on Monday it rearranged its Management

* Hanns Beese, CFO of Constantin Film AG, in addition to this position will also be CFO of Constantin Medien AG

* Former CFO of Constantin Medien AG, Antonio Arrigoni, would leave Company on amicable terms in June at end of the 2015 Annual General Meeting

