BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 ZASTAL SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 26.4 million zlotys ($7.1 million) versus 21.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net loss of 6.8 million zlotys versus a profit of 9.4 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 367,000 zlotys versus a loss of 3.6 million zlotys a year earlier Source text: bit.ly/1Ovewcn
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7450 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.