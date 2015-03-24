March 24 ZASTAL SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 26.4 million zlotys ($7.1 million) versus 21.7 million zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 net loss of 6.8 million zlotys versus a profit of 9.4 million zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 operating profit 367,000 zlotys versus a loss of 3.6 million zlotys a year earlier Source text: bit.ly/1Ovewcn

($1 = 3.7450 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)