March 25 STMicroelectronics NV :

* Said on Tuesday its Supervisory Board has approved the Managing Board proposal to the 2015 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders to declare this year a cash dividend of $0.40 per outstanding share of the company's common stock

* Dividend to be distributed in quarterly installments of $0.10 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2015 and first quarter of 2016 to shareholders of record at each respective date

