UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 ARYZTA AG :
* Said on Tuesday announced offering of up to 49 million ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc (Origin), by way of an accelerated book-building process to a limited number of institutional investors
* Said currently held 85.3 million shares in Origin representing c. 68.1 percent of Origin's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares)
* Said books for placing will open with immediate effect
* Said would enter into a lock-up arrangement for 120 days from the completion date of placing, subject to certain exceptions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.