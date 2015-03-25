March 25 ARYZTA AG :

* Said on Tuesday announced offering of up to 49 million ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc (Origin), by way of an accelerated book-building process to a limited number of institutional investors

* Said currently held 85.3 million shares in Origin representing c. 68.1 percent of Origin's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares)

* Said books for placing will open with immediate effect

* Said would enter into a lock-up arrangement for 120 days from the completion date of placing, subject to certain exceptions

