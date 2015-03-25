March 25 Qumak SA :

* Said on Tuesday that in consortium with Polonez Plus Sp. z o.o. (as leader) signs 62.2 million zlotys ($16.6 million) agreement with HESA Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.

* Under the agreement the consortium will renovate the Hotel Europejski in Warsaw

* The remuneration to Qumak under the deal is 33.4 million zlotys

