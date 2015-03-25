March 25 Decerno:

* Decerno and Mogul, both subsidiaries of Addnode, have signed framework agreement with Riksantikvarieämbetet (The Swedish National Heritage Board)

* Order value is about 5 million Swedish crowns ($589,275) per year

* Agreement is valid until 2017 with options to extend to 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4850 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)