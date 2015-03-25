BRIEF-Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex
Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex
March 25 SpineGuard SA :
* FY net loss of 4.5 million euros versus loss of 3.5 million euros year ago
* Expects sales growth of at least 20 percent for Q1 2015
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.