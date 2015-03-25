Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 25 DL Software SA :
* FY net loss group share 0.1 million euros ($109,610) versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share
* For FY 2015 anticipates a growth of 5 pct to 10 pct of operating income at constant scope
Source text: bit.ly/1HFNOsf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order