UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 26Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue of 161 million euros ($176.9 million), up 1.4 pct from 159 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 15.6 million euros, up 9 pct from 14.3 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 net profit of 4.1 million euros versus net loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago
* 'Looking to 2015, although there are situations of uncertainty, I am confident on the development of our potential. We will continue to vigorously pursue our strategy of development of the network of flagship stores opening this year about 34 new stores Bialetti in Italy' said President Francesco Ranzoni
* Appoints Egidio Cozzi as general manager with immediate effect
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources