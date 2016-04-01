(Corrects second bullet in body text to say that sale had
negative impact on its assets, adds name of sold company and
deal value in first bullet. Company corrects its own statement.)
April 1 Athos Venture Capital SA (formerly
Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA) :
* Says it sold shares of company active in electronics
business, Sunex SA for about 4.5 million zlotys
($1.21 million)
* Informs that despite receiving about 0.4 mln zloty profit
from the sale, this transaction had a negative impact on the
company's assets overall due to the overestimation of the sold
assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7123 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)