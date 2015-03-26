BRIEF-Zambal Spain FY net profit 26.9 mln euros
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
March 26 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :
* Said on Wednesday it sold shares of company active in electronics business, which were acquired on April 8, 2014
* Received a positive return on this investment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may decline on Thursday as crude oil pulled away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session, but strong buying momentum in Abu Dhabi's blue chips may continue to support that index.
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: