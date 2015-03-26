BRIEF-Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold
March 26 AS Abwicklung und Solar-Service AG i.L. :
* Generated revenue of 0.9 million euros ($993,510) in the period May 1 to December 31, 2014
* Revenue in the period May 1 to December 31, 2014 of 0.9 million euros and EBIT of 2.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold
April 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Biomerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)