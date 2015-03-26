Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower AG Insurance

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 30,2047

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.384

Reoffer yield 3.561 pct

Spread 287.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 332.9 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (B&D), HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux Listing

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English law

ISIN BE6277215545

