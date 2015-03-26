March 26 Rosseti :

* Board recommends its representatives in Lenergo and MRSK Severo-Zapada boards to vote in favour of project for participation of Lenergo and MRSK Severo-Zapada in Bank Tavricheskiy

* Says project is aimed to prevent bankruptcy of Bank Tavricheskiy

