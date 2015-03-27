March 27Mobile Network Group SA :

* Reported on Thursday that it launched a capital increase through a private placement

* To issue 338,982 new shares at a price of 1.77 euros ($2) per share

* Capital to be increase by 4.07 percent regarding the current 8,000,930 ordinary shares

* Reason for capital increase is the financing of Appsfire's development, an acquisition realised in Januray 2015

