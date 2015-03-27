March 27 United SA :

* Said on Thursday that following decision on the reorganization of the company's capital group, buys 100 pct stake (100,000 shares) in NCF SA from its unit NCF Group Sp. z o.o. for 100,000 zlotys ($26,650)

* Plans to list shares of NCF SA on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market

* NCF SA is an advertising agency Source text for Eikon:

