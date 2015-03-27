March 27 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* Said on Thursday established new unit Insalgo Aidlab SA, with capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,620) divided into 1 million shares of nominal value 0.1 zloty each, on March 19

* Sold a 49 percent stake of new unit Insalgo Aidlab SA to creators of Aidlab project, also on March 19

($1 = 3.7564 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)