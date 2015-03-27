BRIEF-Ezwelfare changes CEO to Cho Hyeon Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the company to Cho Hyeon Chul from Kim Sang Yong, effective March 24
March 27 Mobile Partner SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders resolved to authorize and oblige the company's management board to conduct a share buyback of 102,000,000 series D shares of the company for retirement
* Total proceeds allocated for buyback amount to no more than 19.5 million zlotys ($5.2 million)
* The authorization to acquire own shares expires on April 30
* The price is 0.19 zloty per share
($1 = 3.7560 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
