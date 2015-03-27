FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
March 27 Nyrstar :
* Trafigura proposal to elect 2 new directors submitted too late to enable board to assess candidates before AGM agenda publication deadline
* Not in a position to issue a recommendation to shareholders regarding proposed candidates as required by belgian code on corporate governance
* Intends to engage with Trafigura on their proposed resolutions and will continue to assess additional director(s) for nomination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)