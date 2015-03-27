March 27 Hella KgaA Hueck & Co :

* Says 9-month sales rises by 7 percent year on year to 4.218 billion euros ($4.58 billion)

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increases by 14 percent to 309 million euros

* Expects to grow fiscal year 2014/2015 sales and adjusted operating earnings at group level correspondingly in a middle to high single-digit percentage range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)