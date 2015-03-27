Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 27 Dalet SA :
* Reported on Thursday Sveriges Radio AB/Swedish Radio (SR) is to base its Newsroom computer system (NRCS) on Dalet News Suite
* Installation features Dalet NRCS story-centric tools and Dalet On-the-Go, a mobile application designed to keep field journalists fully connected to the newsroom
Source text: bit.ly/1BPwc8z
Further company coverage: [DALE.PA>]
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order