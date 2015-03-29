AMSTERDAM, March 29 The Dutch government will
again consider an initial public offering of shares for ABN Amro
after managers agreed to forego a pay raise, Finance Minister
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Sunday.
In remarks confirmed by spokeswoman Geertje Janssen,
Dijsselbloem said he "welcomed" the decision by the managers to
give up their pay increase.
"After completing discussion with Parliament, the Cabinet
will again discuss the launch of the proposed stock market
listing," Dijsselbloem said.
On Friday, Dijsselbloem had postponed movement toward an IPO
due to widespread disapproval of the pay increase for managers
proposed by the company's board.
ABN Amro was nationalized during the 2008 financial crisis
in a bailout that cost taxpayers billions of euros.
