March 30 ESI Group SA :

* Said on Saturday it is to acquire Civitec

* After finalization of the full operation, which is being financed by the Group`s credit facilities, ESI Group will own 80 pct of the company`s capital

* Civitec is a spin-off of IFSTTAR, the French Institute of Science, Transport Technology and Network Development which until recently was its main shareholder

* Acquisition gives ESI Group access to the advanced driver assistance system market

