Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 30 Afone SA :
* Reported on Friday FY net income group share of 2.0 million euros ($2.16 million) versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 49.3 million euros versus 51.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.33 euro per share
Source text: bit.ly/1OP2VoC
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order