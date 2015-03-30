(Corrects H2 turnover to 89,000 euros from 0 euro in the second
bullet point. Reuters contacted the company and obtained a
correction.)
March 30 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* FY turnover 89,000 euros ($96,529) versus 59,000 euros
year ago
* H2 turnover 89,000 euros versus 2,000 euros year ago
* No dividend be paid and loss for year 2014 will be
recognized in equity
* Says three of associate companies have grown to revenues
in million euro range and expectation is that they continue
showing multiple growth figures during 2015
* Says it is also estimated that at least one more associate
company will reach + 1 million euro revenues during 2015
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
