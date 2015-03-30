Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Issue Amount 1.3 biliion euro
Maturity Date April 2,2075
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.499
Reoffer yield 2.45 pct
Spread 241 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), SG CIB & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German law
ISIN DE000A14J611
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)