Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 1.3 biliion euro

Maturity Date April 2,2075

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.499

Reoffer yield 2.45 pct

Spread 241 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), SG CIB & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German law

ISIN DE000A14J611

