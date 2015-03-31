March 30 Avenir Telecom SA :

* Reported on Monday the success of the capital increase with retention of preferential subscription rights

* Offer was oversubscribed 1.09 times and amounts to 3.4 million euros ($3.67 million)

* Number of new shares to issue: 16,975,993

* Oxo, which subscribed to the capital increase for 2,185,374 new shares, will now own 34.28 percent of the capital and 41.44 percent of voting rights

* The delivery-payment of the new shares is planned for April 7

Source text: bit.ly/1EXpLT2

($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)