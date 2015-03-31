March 31 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Said on Monday FY 2014 gross revenues were $33.3 million compared to $46.4 million in 2013

* FY 2014 net revenues of $29.4 million (2013: $39.4 million)

* Said group is targeting to be operationally profitable by Q4 2015

* Said proposed no dividend for FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1MrWj0J

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)