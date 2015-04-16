(Corrects story to reflect the most recent transaction of March 30. The company corrected its own statement. Corrects surname of shareholder in headline and body text to Braula from Braul.)

April 16 Abpol Company Polska SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it received a notice from Andrzej Braula correcting the announcements on shareholding changes from March 13 and March 30

* Andrzej Braula said that transaction of sale of 400,000 shares of the company announced on March 13 is being terminated due to cancellation of the transfer of shares

* As a result, Andrzej Braula correct the announcement from March 30 concerning transaction of sale of 500,000 shares conducted on March 25

* After the transaction on March 25 Andrzej Braula decreased his stake in company to 29.30 percent (1,212,490 shares) from 41.39 percent stake (1,712,490 shares)

* Moreover, Andrzej Braula in transaction on March 27 sold 709,979 shares of the company at 0.81 zloty per share and on March 30 he sold 502,450 shares of the company at 0.73 zloty per share

* As a result, Andrzej Braula decreased his stake in company to 0.0015 percent (61 shares) from 29.30 percent

