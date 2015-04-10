Russia c.bank head: Task for my new term is to achieve low inflation
MOSCOW, March 24 Achieving low and stable inflation is the main task for her new term in office, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
10-apr-15 BEIJER REF SEK 5.00 10-apr-15 SKANSKA SEK 6.75 15-apr-15 BILIA A SEK 12.00 15-apr-15 ERICSSON SEK 3.40 15-apr-15 MEKONOMEN SEK 7.00 15-apr-15 NOBIA SEK 1.75 16-apr-15 GUNNEBO SEK 1.00 16-apr-15 LUNDBERGS SEK 5.00 16-apr-15 SAAB SEK 4.75 16-apr-15 SCA SEK 5.25 17-apr-15 HOLMEN SEK 10.00 17-apr-15 RATOS SEK 3.25 17-apr-15 SWECO SEK 3.50 17-apr-15 TRANSMODE SEK 1.95 22-apr-15 FAGERHULT SEK 3.00 22-apr-15 JM SEK 8.00 22-apr-15 ATRIUM LJUNGBERG SEK 3.30 23-apr-15 BEIJER ELECTRON SEK 1.25 23-apr-15 DIOS FASTIGHETER SEK 2.85 23-apr-15 ICA GRUPPEN SEK 9.50 23-apr-15 INTRUM JUSTITIA SEK 7.00 23-apr-15 NEDERMAN HOLDING SEK 4.00 23-apr-15 NOTE SEK 0.50 23-apr-15 STORA ENSO SEK 2.82 23-apr-15 TRIBONA SEK 0.50 23-apr-15 UNIFLEX SEK 0.80 24-apr-15 ALFA LAVAL SEK 4.00 24-apr-15 FAST PARTNER SEK 3.50 24-apr-15 KUNGSLEDEN SEK 1.50 24-apr-15 KLOVERN SEK 0.30 24-apr-15 MALMBERGS SEK 10.00 24-apr-15 NORDNET SEK 1.00 24-apr-15 NP3 FASTIGHETER SEK 0.50 24-apr-15 OEM INT SEK 4.25 24-apr-15 PROBI SEK 0.85 24-apr-15 SWEDISH MATCH SEK 7.50 24-apr-15 TRELLEBORG SEK 3.75 24-apr-15 VBG SEK 3.00 27-apr-15 REZIDOR GROUP SEK 0.28 28-apr-15 DGC SEK 5.00 28-apr-15 LINDAB INT SEK 1.10 28-apr-15 SVEDBERG/DALSTOR SEK 2.00 29-apr-15 ATLAS COPCO SEK 6.00 29-apr-15 BIOTAGE SEK 0.75 29-apr-15 CATENA SEK 3.00 29-apr-15 COREM PROPERTY SEK 0.80 29-apr-15 ELANDERS SEK 1.10 29-apr-15 ELECTRA SEK 5.25 29-apr-15 HALDEX SEK 3.00 29-apr-15 KNOW IT SEK 3.25 29-apr-15 MIDSONA SEK 1.10 29-apr-15 MIDSONA SEK 1.10 29-apr-15 PLATZER SEK 0.75 29-apr-15 PROFFICE SEK 0.90 29-apr-15 SEMCON SEK 2.50 29-apr-15 TRACTION SEK 2.00 29-apr-15 WALLENSTAM SEK 2.25 30-apr-15 AF SEK 3.50 30-apr-15 BULTEN SEK 3.00 30-apr-15 GLOBAL HEALTH SEK 0.13 30-apr-15 H&M SEK 9.75 30-apr-15 IAR SEK 5.00 30-apr-15 INDUTRADE SEK 7.75 30-apr-15 LAMMHULTS GRP SEK 1.50 30-apr-15 NOLATO SEK 8.50 30-apr-15 ODD MOLLY SEK 1.00 30-apr-15 WIHLBORGS FAST SEK 4.75 05-may-15 ABB SEK 4.94 05-may-15 ACANDO SEK 1.00 05-may-15 AVEGA GROUP SEK 1.10 05-may-15 BURE EQUITY SEK 1.00 05-may-15 GRANGES SEK 1.50 05-may-15 HEXPOL SEK 12.00 05-may-15 ITAB SHOP CONC SEK 2.50 05-may-15 NEW WAVE GROUP SEK 1.00 05-may-15 REJLERS SEK 2.00 05-may-15 SOFTRONIC SEK 0.45 06-may-15 AAK AB SEK 6.75 06-may-15 BILLERUD KORSNAS SEK 3.15 06-may-15 BMAX SEK 2.60 06-may-15 BOLIDEN SEK 2.25 06-may-15 BUFAB SEK 1.50 06-may-15 DUNI SEK 4.50 06-may-15 FENIX OUTDOOR SEK 4.00 06-may-15 LATOUR SEK 6.00 06-may-15 MYCRONIC SEK 4.00 06-may-15 NOKIA SEK 1.27 06-may-15 PROACT IT SEK 1.70 06-may-15 VITROLIFE SEK 1.50 07-may-15 ADDNODE SEK 2.25 07-may-15 BESQAB SEK 2.25 07-may-15 CELLAVISION SEK 1.00 07-may-15 HEBA SEK 1.30 07-may-15 HEXAGON SEK 3.32 07-may-15 INDUSTRIVARDEN SEK 6.25 07-may-15 LOOMIS SEK 6.00 07-may-15 MEDA SEK 2.50 07-may-15 NOVOTEK SEK 1.00 07-may-15 XANO INDUSTRI SEK 2.50 08-may-15 ASSA ABLOY SEK 6.50 08-may-15 BIOGAIA SEK 5.00 08-may-15 BTS GROUP SEK 1.75 08-may-15 CYBERCOM SEK 0.05 08-may-15 HEMFOSA FAST SEK 6.00 08-may-15 INTELLECTA SEK 0.75 08-may-15 RECIPHARM SEK 1.25 08-may-15 SAGAX SEK 0.80 08-may-15 SANDVIK SEK 3.50 12-may-15 NIBE INDUSTRIER SEK 2.70 12-may-15 NORDIC SVC PRT SEK 0.25 13-may-15 INVESTOR SEK 9.00 13-may-15 INWIDO SEK 2.00 13-may-15 UNIBET GROUP SEK 20.90 15-may-15 CTT SYSTEM SEK 0.40 15-may-15 PEAB SEK 2.25 18-may-15 MILLICOM SEK 21.68 19-may-15 KINNEVIK SEK 7.25 20-may-15 CONSILIUM SEK 1.25 20-may-15 KABE SEK 3.50 20-may-15 MTG SEK 11.00 21-may-15 SINTERCAST SEK 2.20 21-may-15 SWEDOL SEK 0.35 22-may-15 COM HEM HOLDING SEK 1.00 22-may-15 MELKER SCHORLING SEK 2.65 22-may-15 OPUS GROUP SEK 0.09
MOSCOW, March 24 Achieving low and stable inflation is the main task for her new term in office, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 24 A federal judge has dismissed two of the six counterclaims that pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co raised in health insurer's Anthem Inc's $15 billion lawsuit claiming it charged too much for drugs.