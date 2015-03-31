Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 MailUp SpA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 9 million euros ($9.7 million), up 26 percent year on year
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 834,000 euros versus 511,000 euros a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 11,000 euros versus a loss of 66,000 euros a year ago
* At Dec. 31, 2014 client base up 30 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order