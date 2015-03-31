March 31 Comp SA :

* Said on Monday that in past year it signed contracts with Orange Polska SA group amounting to total value of 87 million zlotys ($22.9 million)

* On March 30 signed additional three deals with Orange Polska SA group

* Highest contract was the one signed with Integrated Solutions Sp. z o.o., from March 30, worth 25.7 million zlotys net

