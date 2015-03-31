Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Comp SA :
* Said on Monday that in past year it signed contracts with Orange Polska SA group amounting to total value of 87 million zlotys ($22.9 million)
* On March 30 signed additional three deals with Orange Polska SA group
* Highest contract was the one signed with Integrated Solutions Sp. z o.o., from March 30, worth 25.7 million zlotys net
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7935 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order