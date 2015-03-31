BRIEF-Nam Cheong Group responds to queries raised by SGX-ST
* Responds that group is confident that it can restructure its existing commitments and continue as a going concern
March 31 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :
* Said on Monday that the application for insolvency proceedings and their conclusion had been filed for its wholly owned subsidiary, Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU, with the Commercial Court in Barcelona
* Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU has had no activity since the declaration of insolvency proceedings of the company and the companies of its group on March 27, 2013
* After declaration of insolvency proceedings and their conclusion, Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU will be extinguished and its registration in the public records will be cancelled
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday.