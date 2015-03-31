March 31 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :

* Said on Monday that the application for insolvency proceedings and their conclusion had been filed for its wholly owned subsidiary, Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU, with the Commercial Court in Barcelona

* Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU has had no activity since the declaration of insolvency proceedings of the company and the companies of its group on March 27, 2013

* After declaration of insolvency proceedings and their conclusion, Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU will be extinguished and its registration in the public records will be cancelled

