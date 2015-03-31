UPDATE 2-Toshiba decides on Westinghouse bankruptcy, sees $9 bln in charges -sources
* Expects Westinghouse bankruptcy to increase charges to $9 bln
** Quantum dots manufacturer Nanoco Group falls as much as 15 pct in early trading
** The company announced placing of shares at a price of 105p each, a discount of 24.3 pct to its closing share price on Monday
** Nanoco would raise gross proceeds of 20 mln pounds. The funds will used for further research and development of Nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dots to help commercial the technology in all target markets - display, lighting, solar and bio-imaging
** The company confirms its intention to apply for admission to listing of shares on the LSE's main market and intended cancellation on the AIM market
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Expects Westinghouse bankruptcy to increase charges to $9 bln
By Sandhya Sampath March 24 Southeast Asian stock markets took a breather on Friday ahead of a crucial vote on a U.S. healthcare bill that could show whether President Donald Trump can muster the backing needed to push through fiscal measures key to his economic agenda. All eyes in global financial markets were fixed on stuttering Republican efforts to pass a replacement for Obamacare on Friday, with failure likely to undermine faith in Donald Trump's promise to deliver a