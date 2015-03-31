March 31 Cyfrowe Centrum Serwisowe SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an authorized service agreement with Huawei Polska sp. z o.o. to service its devices

* The new agreement is a continuation of cooperation between the both parties and will last until Jan. 31, 2016

* Huawei Polska sp. z o.o. is a part of Huawei Technology Co Ltd. group

