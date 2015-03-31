UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Elringklinger Ag
* Ceo says aiming for 2019 turnover of 1.8 to 1.9 billion euros
* Says Q1 was satisfactory but impacted by Swiss franc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.