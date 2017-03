March 1RosDorBank :

* Said on Monday that Vladimir Udalov acquired a 5.54 pct stake in the company

* At the same time, Torgovo-promyshlennaya kompaniya Tradeinvest ZAO has decreased its stake in the company to 7.69 pct from 13.22 pct

