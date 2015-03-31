Fitch: China's Policy Targets to Add to Imbalances in Short Term

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China’s Policy Targets to Add to Economic Imbalances in Short Term https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895920 SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 23 (Fitch) The policy targets announced at China's National People's Congress (NPC) are likely to result in a further build-up of economic imbalances, at least in the short term, but official statements and recent policy shifts signal greater awareness of medium-term